Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $185,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,948 shares of company stock worth $3,081,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $312.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,424. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $245.02 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

