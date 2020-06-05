Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.21 Billion Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,696 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.50% of Mastercard worth $1,205,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $10.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.88. The stock had a trading volume of 358,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,637. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

