Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $102.04 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,125 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 828,207 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $102,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,938 shares of company stock worth $14,683,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.86. 11,841,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

