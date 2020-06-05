Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $286.96 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,468,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 639,982 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nike were worth $286,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,398,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,439,542,000 after purchasing an additional 303,416 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,349,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

