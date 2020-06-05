Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,822 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $261,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 20,403,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,423,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

