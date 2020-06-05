Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,901 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $161,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 543,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

