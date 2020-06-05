Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CPHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.30. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.60. Canterbury Park has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canterbury Park during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Canterbury Park by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

