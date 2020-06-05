Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $88.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMY. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.