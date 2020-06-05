CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Down 23% This Week

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 23% lower against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $782.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.04532990 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00055563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002975 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

