Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 90,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $242.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.34.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

