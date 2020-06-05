Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA) Trading 2.3% Higher

Catenae Innovation PLC (LON:CTEA) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 5,804,915 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.05.

Catenae Innovation Company Profile (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

