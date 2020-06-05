CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CELYAD SA/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $44.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

CELYAD SA/ADR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,132. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $167.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CELYAD SA/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.