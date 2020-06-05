Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 255,281 shares of company stock valued at $355,732. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,460,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,196,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.