CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Boosted by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 391.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for 2.7% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after purchasing an additional 811,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

