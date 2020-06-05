Challenger Acquisitions (LON:CHAL) Trading Up 11.3%

Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (LON:CHAL)’s share price was up 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), approximately 108,955 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $489,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.13.

Challenger Acquisitions Company Profile (LON:CHAL)

Challenger Acquisitions Limited has been formed to undertake acquisitions of target companies in the entertainment and leisure sectors with a particular focus on the attractions sector. The Company is engaged in engineering and delivering giant observation wheels. Its segments include Engineering, Investments and Corporate Center.

