Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $767,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. 892,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,342,814. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

