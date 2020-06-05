Cheviot Value Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.98. 3,030,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

