Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

MCD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,111. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.98. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

