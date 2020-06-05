China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sinopec has made major progress in identifying attractive and economically viable oil and natural gas reserves. Huge scale of prospective reserves was discovered in a number of fields like Tarim Basin, Yin’e Basin, Ordos Basin, Jiyang Depression and Sichuan Basin. These discoveries, especially the gas findings in the prolific Sichuan and Ordos Basins, will likely support large-scale oil and gas production for the company. Moreover, Sinopec’s natural gas business has immense potential for growth over the coming years as China intends to move from coal to natural gas. However, the company recently reported weak first quarter results, owing to lower demand for petroleum and petrochemical products. On top of that, significantly lower energy demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to hurt Sinopec’s refining businesses.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

SNP stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 124,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $2.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 10.6%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 75.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Creative Planning bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

