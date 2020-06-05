Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,575 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. 13,738,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,796,568. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

