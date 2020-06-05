Citigroup Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $440.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $361.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.36.

DXCM traded up $19.41 on Wednesday, reaching $364.26. 156,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.13. DexCom has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $428.59. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total value of $2,259,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total transaction of $602,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,659 shares of company stock worth $27,993,219. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $134,008,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

