Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

ABBV traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,428,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

