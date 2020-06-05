Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.