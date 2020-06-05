Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $318,461.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,584,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 394,630 shares of company stock valued at $62,643,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,337. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average of $166.69. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of -966.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

