Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $677,862,000 after acquiring an additional 257,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,094,386 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $482,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. 333,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

