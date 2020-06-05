Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 373,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 4,250,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,791,252. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

