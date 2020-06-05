Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $7.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,993. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $395.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

