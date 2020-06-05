Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $14.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.77. 3,724,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $310.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.