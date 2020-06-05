Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 153,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.