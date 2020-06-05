Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 232,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,686,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 665,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 773,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

