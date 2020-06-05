Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.67. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

