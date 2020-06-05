Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is CoreCommodity Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 316.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,504 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 2.7% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,158,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,365. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

