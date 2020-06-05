Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Posts Earnings Results

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

CLDR stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $3,775,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,078,561.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,059,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,160,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.