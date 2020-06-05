Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 3,153 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

