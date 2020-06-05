Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of CL traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $829,740,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

