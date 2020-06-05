Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Director Albert J. Moyer Sells 3,373 Shares

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLCT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 90,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,954. The company has a market cap of $222.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.59. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 50.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

