Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.47.

NYSE:CAG remained flat at $$33.31 on Monday. 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

