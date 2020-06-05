Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Shares Down 0.7%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, 7,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 253% from the average session volume of 2,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

In other Consumers Bancorp news, Director John P/ Furey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

