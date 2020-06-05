Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP remained flat at $$6.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 113,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,413,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,835,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 360,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

