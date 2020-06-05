Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,109. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

