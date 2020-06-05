CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 11,903 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for approximately 3.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,515,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 1,516,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,599. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,610.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,089.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $598,725. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

