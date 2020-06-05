CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Essential Utilities accounts for 2.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ WTRG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,803. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.