CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. California Water Service Group comprises 1.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE CWT traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 302,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,994. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.