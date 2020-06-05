CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP comprises about 1.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2518 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

