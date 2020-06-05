CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up about 1.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

