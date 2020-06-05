CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 297.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,652. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

