CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms makes up approximately 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,058.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

