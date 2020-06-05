CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Potlatchdeltic makes up approximately 1.0% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 88,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $37.20. 630,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,182. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

