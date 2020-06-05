CoreCommodity Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,573 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 2.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $6,151,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 46,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 1,250,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,038. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

