CoreCommodity Management LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,859 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,931,000 after buying an additional 723,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after buying an additional 1,005,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.22. 18,675,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,462,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

